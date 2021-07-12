At-home COVID testing kits to be available in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are now being offered access to free, self-administered test kits for COVID-19. Test Iowa, the state’s free coronavirus testing program, says it is shifting from testing and drive-thru locations around the state to letting residents test themselves at home. Beginning Friday, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home at no cost. Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions including how to activate the test kit, collect the test sample, return the sample to the State Hygienic Lab, and when to expect results.