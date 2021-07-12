Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs to hold hiring event Friday, Saturday

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AKR4_0aumMOfn00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will host a job fair Friday and Saturday.

Open positions are for game day and event-day positions, according to a news release.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days inside the North Club on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the release stated.

Those interested in applying for open positions, which include bartenders, servers, dishwashers and event staff, must be local to the Kansas City area.

For more information, or to see the full list of available jobs, visit the Chiefs website .

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Chiefs#Arrowhead Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy