Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 75

Crass it might sound, there are so many people passing away at this time that trying to keep track of everyone is becoming difficult. Slowing down and taking the time to realize who each person was and what they did for their respective industry however is important since each person that has passed has been important in some way. Jackie Lane is a name that Doctor Who superfans will likely know a little bit about since she did star in the show for a while before becoming a theatrical agent. While she might not have had the longest run in the history of the business she did end up representing Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who, and is a celebrated member of the show’s history no matter that many might need to be reminded of who she was. Show business rolls on and on with each passing year and those that aren’t seen front and center or don’t have the biggest name in the industry sometimes get pushed to the back or forgotten, but it’s fair to say that Jackie will be fondly remembered by many of those who were there to watch and enjoy her contributions to the show.