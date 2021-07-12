Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 75

By Aarohi Sheth
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Robinson, the actor best known for playing court clerk and Vietnam war veteran, Mac, on the NBC sitcom “Night Court” for seven seasons, died Monday at 75, Robinson’s representative confirmed to TheWrap. Robinson passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failure due...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Night Court#Nbc#Actor#Nbc#Ucla Medical Center#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘All My Children’ Star Ray MacDonnell Dies At 93

Actor Ray MacDonnell has died. He was best known for his role in ‘All My Children.’. Actor Ray MacDonnell has passed away at the age of 93. He was best known for his role as Dr. Joe Martin on All My Children. He also starred as Dick Tracy in a TV series pilot adaptation and made a name for himself on the stage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jackie Mason, Veteran Comic and Broadway Star, Dead at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades and became a template and poster child of sorts for Jewish self-deprecation, died Saturday at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital the age of 93. His friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times. “He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” Felder told CNN, adding that he had been hospitalized for two weeks with breathing difficulties. “My humor — it’s a man in a conversation, pointing things out to you,” he told the Times in 1988. “He’s not better than you, he’s just another...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Comedy star Jackie Mason dies aged 93

Comedian and actor Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. The comedian and actor passed way died in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, where he'd spent the last two weeks after complaining of breathing difficulties.
CelebritiesComicBook

Gladiator Actor Mike Mitchell Dead at 65

Mike Mitchell — an actor featured in acclaimed blockbusters like Gladiator and Braveheart — has died. TMZ first broke the news on Saturday, suggesting the actor died from a heart attack while in Turkey. Mitchell's management team confirmed the news with the tabloid. He was 65. "It was very hard...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ Star, Dies at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for starring in the WB sitcom “The Parent ‘Hood” and in the 1989 dance drama “Tap,” died on Tuesday. She was 64. “Suzzanne Douglas, a beautiful and talented actress, made her transition today,” her cousin Angie Tee wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin. I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many Black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Jackie Lane: Doctor Who Star Dies at 79

Crass it might sound, there are so many people passing away at this time that trying to keep track of everyone is becoming difficult. Slowing down and taking the time to realize who each person was and what they did for their respective industry however is important since each person that has passed has been important in some way. Jackie Lane is a name that Doctor Who superfans will likely know a little bit about since she did star in the show for a while before becoming a theatrical agent. While she might not have had the longest run in the history of the business she did end up representing Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who, and is a celebrated member of the show’s history no matter that many might need to be reminded of who she was. Show business rolls on and on with each passing year and those that aren’t seen front and center or don’t have the biggest name in the industry sometimes get pushed to the back or forgotten, but it’s fair to say that Jackie will be fondly remembered by many of those who were there to watch and enjoy her contributions to the show.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jackie Mason Dies, Iconic Comedian and Krusty's Dad on The Simpsons Was 93

The world just got a little less funny as comedian Jackie Mason has died. Mason, the controversial comedian who was known for his politically incorrect humor, made a name for himself through a series of one-man shows on Broadway to great success, though he also had a recurring voice role on The Simpsons. The New York Times reports that Mason died in a Manhattan hospital on Saturday, per his longtime friend Raoul Felder. He was 93.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.

Comments / 0

Community Policy