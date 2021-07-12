New Vols commit sets sights on recruiting fellow in-state standout

We haven’t posted anything on this site that’s off-topic like this, but this is just too good to share. Greg Schiano is certainly doing an excellent job of re-revitalizing the Rutgers program in his prodigal return, and it starts on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, he received a commitment from 2022 Brooklyn (New York) Erasmus Hall four-star linebacker Moses Walker, ranked No. 150 overall according to the 247Sports composite. Walker didn’t have a Michigan offer, but he did have offers from LSU, USC, Texas A&M and others.
