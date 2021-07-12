New Vols commit sets sights on recruiting fellow in-state standout

Time for a recruiting update before one of the more consequential weekends of the Summer. The actual All-In Cookout Spectacular isn’t for another week but since IMG academy players need to be on campus and ready for workouts—timelines for ending recruitments have been expedited. Players want to get their recruiting done before the start of the season and those that are traveling away from family to play, want to make the announcement while still in their hometowns. But lets give a summary of the latest Clemson acquisitions in one place and then proceed with updates.