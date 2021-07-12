Cancel
PICTURED: Dustin Poirier lets his hair down with Las Vegas after-party following win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 after Irishman's horrific leg break

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Dustin Poirier celebrated his trilogy victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in fine style with an after-party in Las Vegas.

There was an unsatisfactory conclusion to the highly anticipated main event as McGregor suffered a broken leg towards the end of the first round and the doctor then called a halt to the contest.

Poirier desperately wanted to beat McGregor with a clean win but the result means there's a strong chance they will fight for a fourth time and the hollow win did not stop 'Diamond' hitting the town afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Vr3B_0aumLSzg00
Dustin Poirier, pictured with comedian Theo Vonn (left) and YouTuber Sean Evans (second from left) enjoyed an after-party following his win over Conor McGregor 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLUsV_0aumLSzg00
The American lapped up the acclaim in a Las Vegas nightclub after the UFC 264 main event

He let his hair down in the after-party sponsored by Celsius and appeared to be lapping up the acclaim.

Poirier rubbed shoulders with other celebrities and fans at the venue having earned a bumper pay day at the T-Mobile Arena.

The 32-year-old hardly looked as though he'd been in a fight, with just a small scratch on the left side of his forehead visible in photos.

McGregor found some early success with strikes but Poirier took over in the first round and found himself on top of the Dubliner.

He escaped a guillotine attempt and landed some heavy elbows on the ground.

Then in the closing seconds, the fight returned to the feet and McGregor took a step back before collapsing on his leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIwAG_0aumLSzg00
Poirier only had a scratch on his head to show for the five minutes of action in the octagon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzg50_0aumLSzg00
Poirier's profile has grown enormously and his Vegas after-party was sponsored by Celsius
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eIRD_0aumLSzg00
Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes (left) and Josephine Skriver (right) were in the crowd

He was furious in the post fight interview and was adamant that he will fight Poirier for a fourth time once he has healed up.

The victor was also unsatisfied with the outcome and in his post-fight press conference, said: 'It sucks, man, because I was going to beat the guy if his leg would have held up.

'I've had a lot of fights. There's always been a definite end - well, besides the first Eddie Alvarez fight (a no contest) was kind of grey area.

'But it's not a good feeling. I won and I feel like what happened was because of something I did, but it's not like I went out there and submitted him or put him away.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbcOk_0aumLSzg00
Poirier dominated the first round but Conor McGregor broke his leg and was unable to carry on

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

