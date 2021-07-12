Spice Girls producer fighting to get band’s unreleased tunes on the airwaves

THEY reunited for a sell-out stadium tour and last Friday put out their first song in more than a decade.

But that progress doesn’t mean there is any more to come from the Spice Girls.

Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham Credit: PA:Press Association

Their long-time songwriter and ­producer Biff Stannard has revealed that after the release of their 1996 demo Feed Your Love — put out for the 25th anniversary of their debut single ­Wannabe which was written in the same week — there is a whole raft of historic material which he is fighting to get on the airwaves.

But the band — Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie C, Mel B and Victoria Beckham — have yet to decide whether to allow the tracks to be heard.

During an Instagram Live, Biff said: “There are other demos, I know that’s a big question you all want to know.

“The decision about other demos isn’t mine, but there are other demos and there’s stuff going on. But I can’t ­confirm.

“I’d like the other demo releases to happen too, of course I would.

‘PUPPY DOG EYES’

“You’ve got to remember that there’s five girls — it’s their decision, it’s not mine. I’m just part of it.

“I can ask them and do puppy dog eyes but it’s their decision at the end of the day.

“They’ve had control from the very beginning so they will decide as a group.”

At the centre of the split decision is a fan-favourite track called W.O.M.A.N., which was performed at a concert in 1999, but never released as a completed record.

But Biff is hopeful that it could be released on the anniversary of their third album, Forever, which it was written for and which arrived in 2000.

He said: “If W.O.M.A.N. was going to be done, it wouldn’t be now, because it wasn’t for the first album.”

And as for the prospect of a fourth album, Biff — who was working on solo music with Mel C last week — still has dreams of making it happen.

He added: “Discussions about new music? No. I feel like maybe I could start that discussion but I don’t think the pandemic has helped that, really.

“Do I think a fourth album would hurt their legacy? Not if it was great.”

Fans are ’kini on Cat

DOJA Cat has no reason to feel blue, even if she’s wearing it here.

The rapper, splashing about in a pool in Miami, shared this bikini shot as she basked in her success.

Rapper Doja Cat splashes around in a pool in Miami Credit: dojacat/instagram

She released third album Planet Her last month and it has spent two weeks at No3 in the UK charts. It has also spawned four Top 40 hits here too – Kiss Me More featuring SZA, Need To Know, Ain’t S**t and You Right, which she created with The Weeknd.

Despite her many reasons to celebrate, some followers on Instagram suggested she had edited her snap to give herself a smaller waist and bigger bum. One said: “You’re joking with this editing right?” with another troll adding: “It doesn’t look like her body.”

Either way, she still racked up three million likes, so she had the last laugh.

Nick's on Amber's green list

IN a major U-turn, Love Island champ Amber Davies has reconciled with her boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

I told in April how the pair had split just six months after Amber told friends he was “The One”.

Amber Davies and Nick Kyriacou have rekindled their romance Credit: Instagram

And I’m chuffed the pair are now giving their romance another go.

A source close to Amber said: “Things got way too intense too fast, and lock­down amplified everything.

“But when they were apart it made them realise how much they love each other. Now, they are taking it slow.

“Amber is keeping Nick off social media, but it’s not a secret to their friends and family – he went with her to visit her family this weekend.” Amber had gushed about how her romance with operations manager Nick was like something out of a fairytale.

The pair quickly moved in together during lockdown but struggled to make it work and, after a year of dating, decided to split up.

At the time. Amber said on social media: “Nothing ­dram­atic happened to cause it. Life is too short to be anything but the best version of yourself.

“Also, I feel like break-ups are always looked at like a bad/sad time but honestly . . . sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade.”

Amber is a lovely woman and has carved out a brilliant career for herself since her 2017 victory on the hit ITV2 show.

She has become a bonafide West End star, delighting fans in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 musical in 2019 and has a role in Bring It On: The Musical scheduled for later this year.

Now her professional life is going from strength to strength, her love life should too.

Clogging on

ARIANA Grande has jetted off to Amsterdam for her honeymoon, almost two months after tying the knot with US estate agent Dalton Gomez.

They married at home in California and she has now shared photos of their first international holiday together, which saw them sitting in a giant pair of clogs in the Dutch capital.

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez pose in giant clogs during their honeymoon in Amsterdam Credit: Instagram

The couple started dating in early 2020 but had been unable to travel much because of Covid restrictions, although the easing of those meant they could finally take a trip as an item. Sources in the US say they have big plans to explore the world together.

So after she released three albums in three years, fans may have to wait a while for her next offering.

Proud Rita’s in Ora scorer

MOST England fans had their head in their hands by the end of Sunday night’s match, but Rita Ora must have taken this snap before half-time, when the lads were still ahead.

She watched the Euros final in Los Angeles while working on a mysterious new project, but kept her lips sealed on what it was.

Rita Ora watching the Euros final in LA while working on a secret project Credit: Instagram

Rita, who enjoyed the game in just a dressing gown, wrote on Instagram: “Still so proud. It was an honour to watch you play. Thank you. PS. Excuse the mess – I was working at the same time . . . or trying to!”

While the England team fell at the final heart- breaking hurdle after Luke Shaw’s brilliant opener, things are still going swell for Rita.

She features on Sigala’s track You For Me which went to No55 on Friday – her 26th Top 75 song.

And with Covid lockdown restrictions ­easing, that floorfiller is bound to shoot up the charts.

Lew has nothing to fear

LEWIS Capaldi said he was “terrified” about making the follow-up to his No1 debut album, but according to his pal, singer-songwriter JC Stewart, he has nothing to worry about.

They penned Hollywood together on Lewis’s worldwide hit Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, and now JC says the star sounds better than ever.

He said: “We’ve been chatting about doing bits and I’ve written a couple of new songs in the process of the new album, but whether they make it or not I don’t know.

“His new stuff is amazing. His voice sounds better than ever. I was in the studio with him a few months ago. It’s the first time in a while and he started singing again. And I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s class’.”

In March, Lewis revealed he was taking a break from social media to concentrate on writing his next album, as he was feeling the pressure.

Lewis said: “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

“I’ve been writing loads of tunes and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

It is set to come out next year, and by the sounds of it, it will be well worth the wait.

No1 for U-Too

ELIJAH Hewson is set to follow in dad Bono’s footsteps by topping the charts on Friday.

He is in Irish rock band Inhaler, whose debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This is leading the race by 7,000 sales.

If they can hold on, they will be only the third Irish group to claim top spot in the last decade following The Script and Westlife.

U2 last managed the feat in 2009.

Inhaler are on course to knock Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, down to No 2, while a 20th anniversary edition of Muse’s second album Origin Of Symmetry is set to go to No 3.