The official case render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has just surfaced online and has revealed that the new foldable smartphone will indeed have support for the S Pen. The case render were first shared by 91Mobiles, which confirms all the previous rumors and reports of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 featuring S Pen support. Looking at this case render, we can see that the South Korean tech giant is planning on making a case that will have a slot to store the stylus. Although, the company has yet to officially confirm the support for the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the case render has all but confirmed it.