‘Loki': Richard E Grant Wanted ‘Classic Loki’ to Be Ripped Instead of Looking Like Kermit the Frog

By Tim Baysinger
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard E. Grant was psyched to play an older version of “Loki” for pretty much one reason and one reason only: “Finally, I get to wear a muscle suit,” he told TheWrap. So you can imagine Grant’s surprise and disappointment when he saw what the producers of the Marvel Studios’...

