Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Gunn: Superhero Films “Mostly Boring” Now

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release in a few weeks, filmmaker James Gunn has been out talking up “The Suicide Squad” and its spin-off TV series “Peacemaker” starring John Cena. While Gunn had strong success with several cult films like “Slither” and “Super,” he really broke through with Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel. He’ll soon begin filming the third entry in that series later this year.

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Jody Hill
Person
Ryan
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfx Magazine#Screenrant#The Suicide Squad#Collider#Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Is "Probably Done" With Marvel Studios After Sequel

After writing and directing two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, and being briefly fired from the post, James Gunn hopped over to the world of DC to try and leave his mark on the other major comic book franchise. The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next month, followed by a Peacemaker standalone series with John Cena next year. Once all of this DC work is complete, Gunn will head back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which seems like it will be his directorial effort in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Discusses The ‘Emotional’ Process Of Crafting The Third Film

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, the cast, crew and fans will have traveled a very long road together to get to that moment. It will have been six years between the franchise sequel and the highly anticipated third installment, which for some time seemed like it wouldn’t even happen. So if James Gunn is feeling a little bit "emotional" about the prospect of heading back to the Galaxy set, we can’t blame him.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Worries Superhero Movies Could Get “Really Boring”

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn thinks that superhero films could be in trouble if they don’t make some changes. In some comments to The Irish Times, the filmmaker went in-depth on what could be a problem for the genre going forward. He points to both war films and westerns as historic examples. Back in the day, both of those genres could do no wrong in the popular consciousness. People couldn’t get enough of those pictures. But, over-saturation settled in after a while and those studios suffered. Comic book movies have been riding high for more than a decade now. However, some critics have wondered what the tipping point would be for audiences who are seeing more and more stories put out every month. If figures like Gunn are to be believed, it’s going to take a lot more than common origin stories to keep viewers invested. His work is a little bit more off-kilter, but it might take a lot more directors employing their own sensibilities to keep things going.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: First Reactions Call James Gunn’s DC Film His Best

The first reactions to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad have started to surface on social media and so far they are overwhelmingly positive. While the reception for the first Suicide Squad wasn’t the best, the DC film was still a financial success for Warner Bros. and warranted a sequel. Gavin O’Connor first took over work on a second Suicide Squad film, then Marvel fired James Gunn, and the rest is history. Under Gunn, Warner Bros. notably gave the filmmaker free reign, and we now have an idea of how it all turned out before the film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Wanted To Hire James Gunn Just Days After Disney Fired Him

Back in 2018, Marvel’s loss was DC’s gain when the former studio fired James Gunn from his director’s seat on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leading to the latter swiftly snapping up his talents that were ultimately tapped for The Suicide Squad. Now Peter Safran, a producer on the supervillain teamup sequel, has revealed exactly how quickly the decision was made.
darkhorizons.com

“Black Adam” Features 960fps Sequences

With the DC Comics adaptation “Black Adam” now in its final week of production, the film’s director Jaume Collet-Serra is trying out a bit of technical wizardry. Actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars as the titular hero, has posted on Instagram saying the production is using a cutting edge combination of an advanced robot arm called a ‘Bolt’ together with a high speed ‘Phantom’ camera.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

James Gunn

James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was “in Shock” When Delivering News of Marvel Firing. James Gunn is sharing more details around his 2018 Marvel firing, including how he got the news and his feelings around “cancel culture” following that experience and his eventual rehiring a…. ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Puts...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On The DC & Marvel Differences

Along with discussing his firing by Marvel Studios, director James Gunn’s recently lengthy interview with The New York Times also touched upon the endless fanboy debate that will never die – DC vs. Marvel. Between the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” he’s now...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn strongly criticizes current superhero movies

While promoting The Suicide SquadJames Gunn wasted no time in criticizing current superhero movies. James Gunn is currently promoting his next hit. We are talking about The Suicide Squad, the film that is part of DC and that will not be anything like the tape that David Ayer made. Undoubtedly, we will be facing a very innovative proposal that will have the stamp of James Gunn in all the scenes.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: R-Rated Guardians of the Galaxy Comparison Explained By James Gunn

James Gunn is on pace to direct the biggest franchises in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe. Because of that, it's inevitable that comparisons between The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy will be drawn, especially since both properties feature a group of D-list irreverent heroes. Despite the comparisons, Gunn says the properties couldn't be further apart.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn thinks about the controversy of Martin Scorsese and superhero movies: “They are very boring movies for me”

Controversies never die, but tell what we like to call “Martin Scorsese and the superhero movies”. In 2019, Scorsese expressed his opinion on Marvel productions and in general on superhero cinema: “There is no revelation, mystery, or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is in danger. The images are made to meet a specific set of demands and are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.“.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Reveals How He Was (Temporarily) Fired From Guardians 3 Over Twitter Controversy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past few years, recently extending to the small screen and racking up a slew of Emmy nominations in the process. But there were some speed bumps along the way, including the temporary firing of Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Years later, Gunn revealed exactly how was he fired over his infamous Twitter controversy.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

John Cena Movie Peacemaker – James Gunn Confirms Filming Has Wrapped!

James Gunn Updates: Although James Gunn’s extremely anticipated DC image The Suicide Squad continues to be a month away, the primary season of the HBO Max spinoff sequence Peacemaker has already concluded filming. The announcement was made by way of Gunn’s Twitter account, demonstrating as soon as once more that the filmmaker is likely one of the most efficient people on the globe.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On Marvel Firing, Superman Rumor

Ahead of the release of “The Suicide Squad,” the film’s director James Gunn has given a lengthy interview with The New York Times where he touched upon several subjects fairly candidly. One of the biggest was his firing from Marvel Studios back in 2018 which led to him working on...
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Might Be The Last Marvel Film For Director James Gunn

Rumors have been swirling around if director James Gunn is leaving the Marvel Universe for some time with no clear indication of if the rumors are true or not. He directed the first two installments of the Guardians of the Galaxy, then was fired from the third film after the resurfacing of offensive tweets back in 2018. Since being reinstated as director of Guardians 3, things have not always been such smooth sailing between him and Marvel. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy films, stood by Gunn during the Twitter scandal and said he wouldn’t make another Guardians film without Gunn and vise versa.
Movies/Film

James Gunn Has Some Suggestions on How to Keep Superhero Movies From Becoming “Really, Really Boring”

Superhero movies are, quite simply, the top dog in the game right now. Dating back to 2012, every year-end box office summary for worldwide grosses has included at least one superhero movie (and oftentimes two or more) in the top ten…including last year’s pandemic-skewed totals! With success, however, comes the temptation to curtail innovation, and that’s exactly what outspoken and opinionated director James Gunn is zeroing in on with his latest comments.
Movies/Film

James Gunn Explains the Major Differences Between Making Marvel and DC Films, ‘Guardians 3’ May Be His Last With Marvel

Director James Gunn has been on an emotional rollercoaster in the past few years. First, he had incredible success with the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel. Then, in the summer of 2018, controversial old tweets of Gunn’s surfaced, and he was fired by the company as a result. He publicly apologized and the cast of Guardians rallied around him. In the meantime, he was able to secure another major gig: writing and directing DC’s The Suicide Squad. After all that, Marvel wound up hiring him back for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so now he’s set to have major films coming out from both studios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy