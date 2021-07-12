Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

S.F. developer buys D.C. site primed for massive residential conversion

By Tristan Navera
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's unclear if the buyer and seller are going in together on the property, which sits just a block from the National Mall.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
788
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S F#D C#National Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
West New York, NJroi-nj.com

Developer to break ground on West New York luxury residential project

A Secaucus-based real estate developer announced the groundbreaking date for a new residential tower in West New York, half of a two-part luxury rental project. National Realty Investment Advisors said it will break ground for the Grand, a 14-story tower at 508 51st St., on Monday. The sister tower, the Metro, will be located at 52nd Street, and will break ground at a later date, NRIA noted.
Boise, IDrebusinessonline.com

IPA Brokers Sale of Development Site in Downtown Boise

BOISE, IDAHO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of 10th & Front, a development site in downtown Boise. Pennbridge Lodging sold the 38,997-square-foot site for an undisclosed price. The buyer was not disclosed. Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Dinius,...
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Developer nixes plans for condos, townhomes in favor of single-family residential

Another developer has cancelled plans for multifamily housing in favor of single-family housing, this time on a plot of land near Citation Parkway and Belle Terre Boulevard. It is in the second recent case of a developer reworking their plans to take advantage of a hot single-family residential market: Developers made a similar decision with a plot of land at the corner of U.S. 1 and Karas Trail which had initially been entitled for commercial and multifamily use.
Retailirei.com

AEW acquires two residential developments in Spain

AEW has agreed, in an off-market transaction, to forward-purchase two build-to-rent (BTR) developments that will deliver 206 apartments in the growing Moreras district of Valencia, Spain, on behalf of a separate account mandate for a German pension fund. The assets are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and will comprise 23,400...
Seattle, WArebusinessonline.com

Vulcan Buys Development Site in Seattle for 249-Unit Apartment Project

SEATTLE — Vulcan has purchased a fully entitled, 1.4-acre development site at 1600 132nd Ave. NE in Seattle’s Bel-Red corridor. Summerhill Apartments Communities sold the plot for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to develop a 270,000-square-foot multifamily property on the site. The property is entitled with permits for an...
Real Estatechartattack.com

Why Buying Residential Property Is a Great Investment

If you are starting in real estate investment, then you need to begin with residential property. Residential property helps you accumulate wealth as well as creating financial stability in the future. Many benefits come with owning a residential property. We have discussed some of them below. High Leverage. One of...
Kittanning, PAleadertimes.com

TREK Development Group begins work at local site

New apartments will be available to seniors in Kittanning Borough in the spring of 2022 based on a project that commenced this week at the site of the former Kittanning Junior High School along North McKean and Vine streets, in the municipality. The building is being built by TREK Development Group. The new residential building, consisting of 36 apartments, for […]
Florida StateNashville Post

Florida company seemingly to develop Gulch site

A Florida development company undertaking two projects in Nashville’s core seemingly is eyeing a Gulch site for its third effort. According to multiple sources and to a document submitted to Metro, Boca Raton-based Mill Creek Residential is planning a building of 400 residential units, 6,000 square feet of restaurant space and 1,800 square feet of retail space on a site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Farmington, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Developer plans to start conversion of Marriott in Farmington into apartments this summer

Now that he has secured the chief local approval, developer Jason Schlesinger plans to start reconstruction later this summer of the former Hartford Marriott Farmington hotel. The Farmington plan and zoning commission last week granted a zone change for the property and approved Schlesinger’s site plan. As owner of CLP Farmington LLC, Schlesinger plans to completely remodel the former hotel on ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy