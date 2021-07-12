S.F. developer buys D.C. site primed for massive residential conversion

Another developer has cancelled plans for multifamily housing in favor of single-family housing, this time on a plot of land near Citation Parkway and Belle Terre Boulevard. It is in the second recent case of a developer reworking their plans to take advantage of a hot single-family residential market: Developers made a similar decision with a plot of land at the corner of U.S. 1 and Karas Trail which had initially been entitled for commercial and multifamily use.