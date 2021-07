Who, in their right mind, would travel for two days to get to Hawaii only to spend 20 hours there? Don’t forget to add a third travel day coming home — for 20 hours in Hawaii? That would be nuts. Why would someone do that? Why especially would someone with Parkinson’s disease subject themselves to the discomfort of a middle seat knowing that sitting for hours is likely to lead to muscle cramps and other issues (related to the need to frequently pee)? Factor in the restrictive travel/COVID-19 measures Hawaii has instituted and you are totally talking macadamia (nuts, get it?).