Response times will rise due to the “pingdemic”, a police and crime commissioner has warned. Steve Turner has called on the Government to review the self-isolation rules for workers after Cleveland Police was forced to cancel annual leave and rest days for some officers to fill gaps caused by staff contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app.In one incident five officers were reportedly forced off-duty after they came into contact with a prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.Mr Turner, who was elected as police and crime commissioner in May this year, has now called for healthy emergency workers to...