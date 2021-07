Tesla appears to be on the verge of once again accepting bitcoin payments after the latest data suggests Elon Musk’s environmental criteria for the cryptocurrency have finally been met.Speaking at The ₿ Word bitcoin conference this week, Mr Musk reaffirmed Tesla’s pledge to reaccept crypto payments once “the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50 per cent and that there is a trend towards increasing that number”.>> Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s bitcoin live blogThe electric carmaker first announced that it would accept bitcoin payments in February before backtracking in...