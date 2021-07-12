Cancel
More Harley-Davidson dealers selling new bikes at or above MSRP: Baird survey

By Rich Kirchen
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Robert W. Baird & Co. survey found an increasing number of Harley-Davidson Inc. dealerships selling new motorcycles for more than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price as demand outstrips supply, but Milwaukee-area dealers said they’re not in that group. With the supply of new Harley-Davidson models running low during a...

