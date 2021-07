I was looking for something cute and pink to wear to my all-girls luncheon last week, when I came across this hot pink shirtdress at Macy’s! Little did I know when I looked at the label that it was designed by Celebrity Stylist Misa Hylton! I had no clue that she made a collection for Macy’s along with INC. I loved this dress and had to have it and it was perfect for a warm summer afternoon with friends! Check out more pics inside and where you can find it! Lots of people reached out to me cause they wanted to know who made it and everyone was surprised that I said I found it at a department store lol. Have a great week everyone and stay safe!