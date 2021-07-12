April Freely, Influential Residency Program Director Who Prioritized Community Building, Has Died

Uganda-born, New York-based artist Leilah Babirye examines history and clan hierarchy in the kingdom of Buganda, a Bantu enclave within Uganda, as well as the legacy of British colonialism in her home country. Her large-scale ceramic pieces, wooden sculptures, masks, drawings, and paintings on paper—all incorporating found materials—grapple with LGBTQ history, while reclaiming the Ugandan historical narrative and cultural traditions. Faces made in ceramic appear to have been poured with layers of glaze and, often, their hair is made from materials such as bicycle chains and strips of rubber from tires. Colorfully painted acrylic busts hang on the gallery wall, while small ceramic figurines stand guard on a nearby shelf. In 2015, after being publicly outed in a local newspaper, Babirye fled Uganda (where, due to British oversight, being gay has been against the law since 1902) and, in 2018, received asylum in the United States. Below, the artist discusses the power of reclaiming one’s personal identity and cultural identity. “Ebika Bya ba Kuchu mu Buganda (Kuchu Clans of Buganda) II” is on view at Stephen Friedman Gallery in London through July 31.
