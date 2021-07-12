COVID-19 cases spike again in Ector County

Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Ector County reported 163 active COVID-19 cases on Monday after months of hovering in the single digits, according to the latest report by the Texas Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 related death has been reported during the past two weeks.

Medical Center Health System President and CEO Russell Tippin on Monday confirmed the county has seen a spike in cases in recent days.

“It’s concerning yes, but unexpected, no,” Tippin said. “We expected to see a spike after the Fourth of July because there were a lot of gatherings.”

There were 14 COVID patients at MCH Monday morning, five of those patients were from other counties, Tippin said. Prior to Monday the hospital was seeing 1-2 patients per day; on some days there have been zero patients, he added.

Tippin said it’s very likely that the Delta variant is currently circulating throughout Odessa, but he could not confirm any cases. Testing for the mutant Delta variant is conducted in Austin.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Tippin said. “Kids are going to camps again, families are traveling and people are out more.

“People need to keep reminding themselves to wear masks and wash their hands frequently. Do not sleep on COVID. It’s still out there.”