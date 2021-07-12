Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Cool Art | Overstreet Ducasse encodes signs of our time

By Madeleine Peck Wagner
voidlive.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the saturated, Billiard-table green that was so arresting as to stop the scroll. With figures at the junction of Francis Bacon and ancient Egypt, the images seemed almost like Tarot cards for this exact moment: and if looking at two works was premonition, then to see seven works would be prophecy. Faceless but not featureless, these newest works from Overstreet Ducasse start with R.E.M. and end in the imagined future.

voidlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Bacon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Music And Lyrics#R E M#Surrealist#Lavilla Museum#Times#Afro Picks#Blm#Black Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Tarot
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Computer Sciencebelmarrahealth.com

It Might Be Time to Revive the Lost Art of Penmanship

Penmanship truly is a lost art. But it’s not just that keyboards and screens are robbing the world of beautifully crafted shapes, letters, and stories. They could be slowing your brain down too. New research suggests that handwriting may be the best modality to learn new information. A study published...
Designthe-saleroom.com

Art Liquidation - Signed originals

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. C-Bomb Signed original abstract painting Acrylic on canvas Ready to hang W 60cm x H 90cm x D 2cm Media: Acrylic Surface: Canvas https://... 90 GBP help. help. Current bid 80 GBP help. Lot...
Visual Artbigtakeover.com

TRISHES: Blending Activism and Art to reflect our Humanity

TRISHES is a project by Trinidadian native Trish Hosein that explores the works of Sigmund Freud’s main ideas of the self (The Id, Super Ego, and Ego). Through spoken word, vocal effects, and live looping, Hosein gives each separate self a voice at her concerts. She brings the internal to the surface and seamlessly blends her activism with her art. Her live shows are fleshed out by catchy hip-hop beats and entrancing pop hooks that highlight her original and engaging songwriting.
Los Angeles, CAHyperallergic

The Feminist Power of Beauty

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — I was recently on the East Coast for the first time in years, and I was stunned by the emerald landscape. Everywhere I looked, verdant trees towered, the likes of which simply do not exist where I live in Southern California. What Los Angeles has is the exoticism of desert plants, which defy imagination with their varied hues and surprising adaptations. Strong Blossoming Thing Forever, Sarah Ann Weber’s current exhibition at Anat Ebgi in Culver City, is a profusion of flora that evokes a coral reef on land, conjured in a color palette rich and tender, never blasting out its notes. The show includes works in paint and colored pencil, on either panel or paper. Female figures appear among the vegetation, featureless nudes whose empty forms are either blank or filled with leaves, vines, and flowers.
Computershackaday.com

Cool WS2811 Trick Makes LED Art Installation Smooth

Normally, when a project calls for addressable LEDs, we just throw a strip of WS2812s and an Arduino together, cobble together some code from the examples in the FastLED library, and call it a day. We don’t put much thought into what’s going on under the hood, unless and until we run into an LED project that’s a little more challenging.
Photographythephoblographer.com

7 of the Best Photography Stories from Our Arts & Culture Editor

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented photographers in my time at The Phoblographer. I’ve also shared my thoughts and knowledge throughout the years. So, one day when Editor in Chief Chris Gampat woke up from one of his Nutella-induced naps and asked me, “what are your favorite photography stories from the site?” it got me thinking. And after some thought, I arrived at a selection of pieces I’m incredibly proud to have done. Let’s take a look.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Seeing The Art Again

Japanese artist Yashima Gakutei created the image of the three crabs nearly 200 years ago, but it’s easy to feel something contemporary, or perhaps the better word is timeless, in the way they conduct themselves, like old friends excitedly greeting one another after not having seen each other for a long time. That wasn’t the artist’s intent; an accompanying note explains that the crabs “have come out to see the first sunrise of the year.” But it mirrored the way it felt to return to the Yale University Art Gallery since it opened after its long pandemic shutdown.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Visual ArtPosted by
Ladders

The Picasso Principle — habits of highly prolific minds

Prolific minds keep on giving. Their creative outputs are sometimes beyond comprehension. Many of the world’s best creatives are insanely prolific. Picasso created 50,000 works of art in his life. He used to paint till 2 am. “Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” Pablo Picasso said. That mindset can set you up to become a better version of your creative self every day for a very long time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy