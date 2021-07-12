Cool Art | Overstreet Ducasse encodes signs of our time
It was the saturated, Billiard-table green that was so arresting as to stop the scroll. With figures at the junction of Francis Bacon and ancient Egypt, the images seemed almost like Tarot cards for this exact moment: and if looking at two works was premonition, then to see seven works would be prophecy. Faceless but not featureless, these newest works from Overstreet Ducasse start with R.E.M. and end in the imagined future.voidlive.com
