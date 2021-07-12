Oak Park village board discusses how to use $39 million in federal pandemic money

The Grayville CUSD #1 Board of Education outlined plans to submit an application for Covid grant money for $ 1.1 million. Grant funding is available for school renovations that help to slow Covid-19 transmission. The Company Ameresco attended the board meeting with several proposals and options that can be submitted for the grant application. The proposals included options for 30 or 43 spot parking lots, two new rooftop gym air conditioners, motorized gym bleachers, high school windows, gym flooring and restroom renovations at Wells Elementary. The Board unanimously approved to submit the proposals for the gym air conditioners, 30 space parking lot, restrooms at Wells Elementary, a new LED school sign and replacing the gym bleachers. District Superintendent Julie Harrelson stated “ New bleachers will be more spread out to allow for physical distancing.”