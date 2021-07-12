Cancel
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park village board discusses how to use $39 million in federal pandemic money

By Bob Chiarito
Chicago Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Park village officials began broad discussions July 6 about how to spend some of the nearly $39 million the village will receive from the U.S. Government under the American Rescue Plan, and promised to get more specific in the coming weeks. To date, the village has received $19,492,201 or...

