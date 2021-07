The Angels did something unprecedented over the past three days, as they went 20-for-20 in selecting pitchers in this year’s 20-round MLB Draft, going with 19 college arms and one prep hurler. No other club has selected only pitchers in an MLB Draft, outside of the Marlins picking five in the shortened 2020 Draft. The previous record for the most pitchers taken in the first 20 rounds of a Draft was 18 by the Braves in '15. Additionally, Cleveland took 19 pitchers this year with its 21 picks.