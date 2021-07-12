Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gran Turismo 7 Appears in New PlayStation 5 Promotional Video

By Andrew Evans
gtplanet.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a veritable flurry of GT7-related news earlier today — a potential Beta, and a look at a possible new official wheel for the game — the title has also popped up in a promo video for PS5. The new video is titled “Stunning Visuals”, and it focuses on the...

www.gtplanet.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Video Game#Playstation 4#Gran Turismo 7 Appears#Playstation Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Gran Turismo Getting New Official Racing Peripherals Developed by Fanatec

Peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has announced its partnership with Polyphony Digital and PlayStation Studios to develop official Gran Turismo racing peripherals “using advanced force-feedback technology, with the aim to reduce the distinction between sim racing and real-world racing.”. Fanatec announced the partnership in a press release but has yet to reveal...
Video Gamespsu.com

Gran Turismo 7 Studio Partners With Fanatec For GT-Branded Peripherals

Polyphony Digital, the developer behind the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4, has partnered wth Fanatec to produce a number of branded GT peripherals. Details are pretty thin on the ground right now, but the press blurb reveals that Fanatec’s goal is to “reduce the distinction between sim racing and real-world racing.” In addition, a GT-branded Fantatec wheel managed to leak online earlier this week, and was confirmed to be compatible with PS5 and PS4, which GT7 is releasing for.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Insider Teases New PC Ports

It seems that more PlayStation games could be coming soon to PC. PlayStation insider Lance McDonald took to Twitter to share with his followers that he is aware of multiple unannounced PC ports that are currently in the works. McDonald also stated that "none are Bloodborne," so those hoping to see the FromSoftware game make the jump will just have to keep hoping. Readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until official announcements are made, but it wouldn't be surprising to see even more PlayStation 4 games offered on PC, given some of the games that have been offered so far!
Video GamesMotorsport.com

Fanatec and Gran Turismo developer partner to create new sim racing products

In the landmark deal, the two companies will be working together to develop a range of brand new Gran Turismo-licensed racing peripherals, utilising Fanatec’s advanced force-feedback technology. Fanatec is known across the sim racing community as a leader in direct drive and load cell equipment, whereas Polyphony Digital is the...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Digital Edition In Production Makes Two Weighty Changes

So, Sony, already releasing a new and improved version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are you? Interesting, interesting - I'm sure that there are so many new changes to the console's performance that fans are going to love. Let's look at the notes here... Oh, it's got a new screw and it's about 300 grams lighter? And that's it. Great, innovation at its finest.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Could Be Bad News for PS5 Players

A new patent from Sony and PlayStation, which could be for the PS5, has surfaced online and it has some PlayStation fans worried. Sony is constantly filing for patents, including gaming patents. Some of these patents evolve into actual technology and products, but many of them never graduate beyond concept. As a result, Sony patents should always be taken with a grain of salt and not given much attention. However, every once in a while a particularly interesting one surfaces and makes the rounds. Today, we have an example of the latter.
Video GamesEntrepreneur

Netflix wants to compete with PlayStation and XBox: it will incorporate video games into its content

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. With the creation of new platforms like Disney Plus , competition from streaming has increased. Not to be left behind, the media giant Netflix has been looking for options to continue growing and diversify the product it offers to its customers. According to an investigation by Bloomberg , Netflix has already started looking for a way to join the world of gaming .
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Now: The New List of Games Available in July 2021

Sony is unveiling the games that include PlayStation Now in July of this year. Subscribers will be able to indulge in God of War, Nioh 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 or the excellent Judgment. The latter two already know the date of their departure, set for this fall. A total of seven games are joining Sony’s streaming game service.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Gran Turismo 7: release date, cars, gameplay, and more

Gran Turismo 7 is rounding the last hairpin and about to hit the final straight. Here’s everything we know about this classic title as we approach its release. In the racing genre, it doesn’t come any more established than Gran Turismo. Now up to version 7, there’s a lot to get excited about: Gran Turismo 7 release date, Gran Turismo 7 car list, plus a lot of other questions have been on the minds of many a gamer.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Reveals New Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Details, Trailer

Sucker Punch Productions shared some new details on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut ahead of its August release date to tell players more about the game’s first expansion and what lies within. The Iki Island expansion will take players to the island of the same name where protagonist Jin Sakai will expectedly face off against a new Mongol threat. A trailer was released alongside these details to give us our best look yet at the expansion.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

New, Lighter PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Revision Coming Soon

Here’s a strange bit of news: an upcoming revision of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will soon go on sale and will be a whopping 300 grams lighter than the original. The confusing part? There isn’t any concrete design change — none whatsoever, in fact. This upcoming revision will look exactly the same as the original, with the only other difference being a new thumbscrew for its vertical stand — a nice little touch that will result in users not having to use a screwdriver.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Now Game Has Been Added at the Perfect Time

A new PlayStation Now game has been added to the subscription service at the perfect time. A few weeks ago, Sony updated PlayStation Now on PS4, PS5, and PC with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Judgment, Nioh 2, Moving Out, and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. Obviously, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are two incredible additions as they are some of the best games of this century. In fact, they rank among some of the best games of all time. To a lesser extent, Judgment and Nioh 2 are also great additions. That said, the award for the most timely addition has to go to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game with the Olympics Games in Tokyo officially beginning.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

The Last Video Store to Rock Some VHS Nostalgia on PlayStation VR

Yearn for those carefree days where you could roam the local video store for the latest releases only to find out they’d all gone? Whether you’re old enough to remember stores like Blockbuster or not, RareBird Games will be dishing out a heavy dose of nostalgia with its latest project, The Last Video Store coming to PlayStation VR.
Video GamesIGN

New Forza Horizon 5 Screenshots Revealed Alongside All Of Its Biomes

Alongside brand new screenshots, Playground Games has detailed the 11 unique biomes players will drive through when Forza Horizon 5 released later this year. As revealed on Xbox Wire, Forza Horizon's locations are just as important as its cars, and Forza Horizon 5 is no different. This latest game is set in Mexico, and the team made sure that each biome was "painstakingly researched and recreated by the team."
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New beautiful 4K screenshots released for Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft and Playground Games have released some new beautiful 4K screenshots for Forza Horizon 5. These screenshots will give you an idea of what you can expect from this upcoming open-world racing game. In Forza Horizon 5, players will explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open-world landscapes of Mexico with limitless,...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Frostpunk: Complete Edition PlayStation 4 Review

All is fun and games in steampunk euchronias until we realize climate change is also part of the equation when we power entire megacities with coal. Therefore, Frostpunk, the answer to the question “what if global warming but in a steampunk reality?”. This game comes from 11 bits studios, the minds behind the critically acclaimed This War of Mine. Now, the stakes are higher and, instead of controlling a ragtag group of war survivors, you must ensure the survival of an entire society on the brink of extinction due to the coldest temperatures ever recorded by humans in a city-building simulation that stands out from the rest for all the good reasons. Frostpunk made its initial debut on PC, but now consolers can get the same experience with the three DLC expansions at the Complete Edition of the game. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy