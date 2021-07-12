Gran Turismo 7 Appears in New PlayStation 5 Promotional Video

A new PlayStation Now game has been added to the subscription service at the perfect time. A few weeks ago, Sony updated PlayStation Now on PS4, PS5, and PC with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Judgment, Nioh 2, Moving Out, and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. Obviously, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are two incredible additions as they are some of the best games of this century. In fact, they rank among some of the best games of all time. To a lesser extent, Judgment and Nioh 2 are also great additions. That said, the award for the most timely addition has to go to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game with the Olympics Games in Tokyo officially beginning.
Comments / 0