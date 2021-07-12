Gran Turismo 7 Appears in New PlayStation 5 Promotional Video

It seems that more PlayStation games could be coming soon to PC. PlayStation insider Lance McDonald took to Twitter to share with his followers that he is aware of multiple unannounced PC ports that are currently in the works. McDonald also stated that "none are Bloodborne," so those hoping to see the FromSoftware game make the jump will just have to keep hoping. Readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until official announcements are made, but it wouldn't be surprising to see even more PlayStation 4 games offered on PC, given some of the games that have been offered so far!