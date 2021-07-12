LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Reacts To The News Boastful Loki WILL Receive A Funko Pop Figure (Exclusive)
Last week, Marvel Studios shared some very cool new merchandise for Loki, including Funko Pop figures featuring the likenesses of President Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki. Conspicuous by his absence, however, was Boastful Loki, though CNBC reporter Sarah Whitten would later confirm that a Pop is coming (and that it's likely to be a Comic-Con exclusive).www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0