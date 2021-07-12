Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Reacts To The News Boastful Loki WILL Receive A Funko Pop Figure (Exclusive)

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 16 days ago

Last week, Marvel Studios shared some very cool new merchandise for Loki, including Funko Pop figures featuring the likenesses of President Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki. Conspicuous by his absence, however, was Boastful Loki, though CNBC reporter Sarah Whitten would later confirm that a Pop is coming (and that it's likely to be a Comic-Con exclusive).

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deobia Oparei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki Star#Classic Loki#Cnbc#Mcu#Twitter#Instagram#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Interview: Jack Veal On Kid Loki Killing Thor, Alligator Loki Co-Star, Tom Hiddleston's Advice, & More

Introduced in the pages of Thor #617 by Matt Fraction and Pasqual Ferry, Kid Loki became an instant hit with comic book fans and was later put on the map in the pages of Kieron Gillen's Journey Into Mystery. The character made his live-action debut in Loki's fourth episode in a memorable mid-credits scene before taking centre stage alongside his fellow Variants in the show's fifth instalment.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Marvel Studios Announces 'Loki' Season Two on Disney+

Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The news was revealed during the mid-credits scene of the first season finale, which premiered Wednesday. The series, the third from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and concluded its first season with something of a cliffhanger. Instead of teasing an upcoming film or series during the mid-credit scene, the show instead concluded with the words “Loki will return in season 2.”
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star Jack Veal Ponders Kid Loki's MCU Future And Whether He's Heard About YOUNG AVENGERS (Exclusive)

All the signs appear to be pointing to Marvel Studios launching some sort of Young Avengers project. Whether that's a movie or TV series remains to be seen, but with characters like Wiccan, Speed, Eli Bradley, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel all part of the MCU (or soon will be), it's impossible to escape the feeling that something might be brewing.
ComicsIGN

SDCC and FunKon 2021 Exclusive Funko Pops and More Up for Preorder

Funko is always cooking up new figures, and with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off this week, and with FunKon 2021 following shortly thereafter, you'll have plenty of new Funkos to choose from. While we haven't seen any news of SDCC-exclusive Funkos, plenty will be available for FunKon. Below, we have a rundown on the FunKon-exclusive figures, plus some of the coolest upcoming Funko Pop figures you can preorder now.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki's Sylvie Officially Surpasses the Hate Star-Lord Received in Avengers: Infinity War

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is forever altered following the shocking events that transpired during Loki's finale episode. Episode 6 fired on all cylinders, exceeded all expectations, and it surely left MCU fans at the edge of their seats. The finale saw Loki and Sylvie finally unravel the truth behind the Time Variance Authority which is apparently run by a man they refer to as "He Who Remains" aka a variant version of Kang the Conqueror, the franchise's next big bad.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kang The Conqueror Star Voiced The Time Keepers In Loki

Jonathan Majors may have been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror almost a year ago, with a multitude of fan theories naming him as the brains behind the Time Variance Authority during the six-week run of Loki, but it was still a surprise to see the actor show up for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki: Miss Minutes Actress Reacts to Her Terrifying Finale Jump Scare

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios' third Phase Four offering for this year, Loki saw the official MCU debut of Miss Minutes, one of the show-stealing characters from the Tom Hiddleston-led series. The official mascot of the Time Variance Authority may look cute and all but she has always given off quite the fishy vibe and over the course of the series, we've proven that despite her lovable cartoon appearance, she isn't someone that can be fully trusted.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Loki' Director Kate Herron Answers Our Burning Questions About the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

The future of the MCU is mischief. Reaffirming that the streaming series are just as important to the ongoing Marvel saga as the movies, Loki's finale episode not only introduced the next cross-universe big bad in Jonathan Majors (previously announced to be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) but the entire freaking multiverse. Season 1 ultimately ended as it began: With the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) transported to who knows where to cause who knows how much trouble. (The finale also confirmed Loki will be back for a season 2.)
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Kate Herron On Possibly Seeing Frigga Again, Sylvie's Next Move, That 4th Statue, & Throg (Exclusive)

Following the game-changing season finale of Loki, which introduced a brand new threat to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe in the shape of the many different variants of Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains (one of which is the immortal Kang the Conqueror), we were able to sit down with director Kate Herron and get some additional insight into what we saw in the finale and what to expect from the hotly-awaited season two.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Loki Star Jack Veal Reveals Surprising Detail About Kid Loki and The Void

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Kid Loki is among the show-stealers of Loki's Episode 5 and I can even go as far as saying that he just might go down as the "superior" God of Mischief variant judging by his claims that his Nexus event happened after he killed Thor who was presumably around the same age as him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy