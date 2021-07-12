LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Reacts To The News Boastful Loki WILL Receive A Funko Pop Figure (Exclusive)

The future of the MCU is mischief. Reaffirming that the streaming series are just as important to the ongoing Marvel saga as the movies, Loki's finale episode not only introduced the next cross-universe big bad in Jonathan Majors (previously announced to be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) but the entire freaking multiverse. Season 1 ultimately ended as it began: With the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) transported to who knows where to cause who knows how much trouble. (The finale also confirmed Loki will be back for a season 2.)