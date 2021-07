In December 2020, SPAC TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (TPGY) announced its potential merger with the Europe-based EV charging company EVBox. EVBox is a subsidiary of Engie New Business, which in turn is a subsidiary of Engie SA. Engie SA is an energy company that focuses on reducing carbon production around the world. TPGY stock ran off quite high when the merger was announced. However, the stock has been weak for a few months now. Investors want to know if TPGY stock will go back up after the EVBox merger.