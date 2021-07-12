Navasota sees huge attendance at 2nd Annual Freedom Festival

The second ever Navasota Freedom Festival was another huge success. Hampered last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, City manager Brad Stafford said this year was even better. “We do not have any official numbers, because we did not have a gate people came in. But, best guess…around 1,200 to 2,000 people. I thought it was great. Weather was perfect, band was great, fireworks were awesome, parade was unbelievable,” Stafford said, during the most recent Grilling Stafford.