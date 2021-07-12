Imagination Stage brings free kids show to Olney Outdoors
Imagination Stage returns to producing in-person theater this summer with the dance-based show Paper Dreams. This play was originally produced in 2017 as part of Imagination Stage’s My First Imagination Stage programming for very young audiences. It is being remounted as part of “Olney Outdoors” at Olney Theatre Center’s (OTC) Root Family Stage. Paper Dreams runs Saturday and Sunday mornings July 31 to August 15, 2021. Patrons may reserve free tickets in advance online or by calling 301-924-3400.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
Comments / 0