The Sports Teams Getting the COVID Vaccine Are Getting an Edge

The MLB trade deadline is this Friday, and these five teams should be aggressive buyers ahead of the final two months of the regular season. Not many people expected the Mariners to be competitive this season, but it does not appear that they will be falling off like in past years. Coming off a critical and emotional stretch which Seattle will hope ends with a series win over Houston later today, there’s just a good feeling going on for the Mariners. The team has already acquired pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Pirates, but the work might not be done for a squad that hasn’t been to the postseason in nearly two decades. Trea Turner (now dealing with COVID-19, but that shouldn’t affect his trade status too much) rumors have been heating up as of late; if the Mariners can acquire a player of his caliber, they should go for it, especially with the American League looking pretty wide open.