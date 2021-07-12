Saka will overcome penalty nightmare – thanks to family, friends and his Christian faith
Bukayo Saka’s Christian faith will help him to overcome the despair of missing the crucial penalty in England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, his friends said yesterday. Saka, who is just 19, was tasked by Gareth Southgate with taking the last penalty in the shootout on Sunday night. Italy were crowned champions of Europe after Saka and two other England players, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, failed to score with their spot kicks.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0