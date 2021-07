It wasn’t a long stay in the Texas Southern baseball program for pitcher Kamron Fields but it was certainly an eventful one. After starring for the Tigers in the 2021 season, Fields was taken in the Major League Baseball Draft this week by the Tampa Bay Rays. Fields was chosen in the 20th round (611th overall), making him head coach Michael Robertson’s first player drafted at TSU. Fields is also the first Tigers’ player to go in the MLB Draft since 2007 when Lindon Bond was taken.