Research shows that students benefit most from in person classroom instruction, but one affect of COVID-19 that looks like it will hang around is the increased number of virtual schools in the state of Tennessee. Since 2011, the Volunteer State has allowed local school districts to create virtual schools that offer alternative modes of instruction for students. To back up that fact, the Tennessee Department of Education has just approved 29 new virtual schools for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, after numerous virtual schools were formed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those recently approved schools bring Tennessee’s total number of virtual schools to 57.