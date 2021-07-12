Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

OF Fabian highlights Sox's Day 2 Draft haul

MLB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter picking shortstop Marcelo Mayer -- the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Draft -- with the No. 4 overall pick on Day 1, the Red Sox kicked off Day 2 of the Draft on Monday by selecting two Florida Gators between Rounds 2 (Jud Fabian) and 5 (Nathan Hickey). •...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Barry Larkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Baseball#College Baseball#Fabian Highlights Sox#The Red Sox#Draft#Betts#Nc State Notable#Moeller High School#Hall Of Famers#Mlb Pipeline Round 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLB985thesportshub.com

What the scouts are saying about Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer

On Sunday night, the Red Sox used the fourth overall pick in the MLB Draft on high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. It’s the highest the Red Sox have taken a position player in over 50 years. Naturally, casual fans may be a little less familiar with high school prospects than...
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBNew York Post

Security catches Yankees fan who hit Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo with a ball

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was hit in the back with a baseball thrown by a fan in the sixth inning at the Stadium on Saturday night. After getting hit, Verdugo was furious, yelling at fans in the stands, and manager Alex Cora took his team off the field for a few minutes before the game was restarted.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Second-round pick Fabian won't sign with Red Sox

Contract talks apparently have stalled between the Boston Red Sox and their second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jud Fabian. Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported Monday that Fabian isn't signing with the Red Sox due to the team not offering a $3 million signing bonus, which two teams after Boston in the draft were willing to pay the Florida outfielder.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Trade Target: Yimi García

The Red Sox bullpen has been mighty impressive this season with some break-out seasons from several players. In Matt’s post from Tuesday about Daniel Bard, he did a great job of explaining the successes they’ve had this season. So being the Negative Nancy that I am, I’ll focus on the flaws. Or flaw, rather. Of all the players currently in the bullpen, only two (Matt Barnes and Garrett Whitlock) have walked fewer than four batters per nine innings so far this season. Three players (Darwinzon Hernandez, Brandon Workman and, Yacksel Ríos) have walked more than seven batter per nine innings, with the latter two having more walks than strikeouts on the season.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Writer Names Red Sox As Potential Landing Spot In Jonathan Schoop Trade

The public doesn’t know whether the Boston Red Sox actually are interested in a trade for Jonathan Schoop, but one writer considers it a realistic prospect. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named the Red Sox as a potential landing spot for the Detroit Tigers infielder Wednesday in a column. MLB observers speculate the Red Sox might look to bolster themselves at first base ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline, and Feinsand believes Boston target Schoop as a short-term option.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB insider predicts Red Sox will land Anthony Rizzo

Could Anthony Rizzo return to where his professional baseball career began?. The veteran first baseman is one of several Chicago Cubs players reportedly on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney sees Rizzo and the Boston Red Sox -- who drafted him in 2007 -- as a match made in heaven.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBMLB

1 key to Yanks changing narrative in 2nd half

Going into their four-game series with the Red Sox on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees are eight games behind in the American League East. They enter the second half three games over .500, have a 79-70 record dating back to the start of the shortened 2020 season, and over the past few weeks have had their three worst losses of '21.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Pleasant Valley’s B.J. Vela drafted to Boston Red Sox in 16th round

CHICO — B.J. Vela remembered posting his goal of one day becoming a major league baseball player on the refrigerator at eight years old. Vela, a 2018 Pleasant Valley graduate, had kept that goal throughout high school and in college. Now, the infielder can cross that goal off his list...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, Marcelo Mayer, Jud Fabian

It is a huge day for the Red Sox, not just because it’s the start of the second half and not just because they are heading to the Bronx to take on the Yankees. It’s also the day for Jarren Duran to come up to the majors, and Sox Prospects has the latest scouting report on the newest big leaguer. (Ian Cundall; Sox Prospects)
MLBDaily News Of Newburyport

Reinforcements highlight chaotic weekend in Bronx for Sox

So far, everything has gone right for the Red Sox this year. The team is well on its way to engineering its third worst-to-first turnaround of the past 10 years, and between the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen the Sox have a strong foundation without any obvious fatal flaws. And...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo’s new pre-game approach is paying off for Boston

Alex Verdugo’s new approach is paying off for the Red Sox. As we make our way through the second half of the season the Red Sox are continuing their winning ways much in the same fashion they did through the beginning of the campaign. Whether it be a massive offensive explosion thanks to Boston’s power-hitting or late-game heroics, this squad doesn’t like to lose. Alex Verdugo has become a major component in the machine that is this club since arriving last spring and he’s only getting better.
MLBMLB

These in-season callups sparked World Series titles

Trade Deadline deals are a tried and true way for contenders to improve their title hopes during the season, but sometimes dipping into the Minor League ranks can work just as well. Every year, we see multiple youngsters get the call to the big leagues after Opening Day and instantly...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston should not trade for Craig Kimbrel

Here we are, friends! A few short days away from another Trade Deadline and the Red Sox are in the thick of things in regards to several possible deals. This year feels a lot different than 2020 as we’re buyers now instead of trying to hold a garage sale at Fenway Park. One name that has come up over and over as a possible target for Boston is Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. A familiar face in these parts but not one that I believe this team needs to break the bank to bring back to the organization.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Is Jose Berrios, Not Byron Buxton, Twins Star Red Sox Should Target?

The Minnesota Twins will likely take calls from front offices across baseball this week, and it wouldn’t be surprising for a “617” area code to show up on Derek Falvey’s caller ID. The small-market Twins are having a disappointing season, 16 games below .500 entering play Monday and 17.5 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy