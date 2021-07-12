Black church plays key role in reducing health disparities within communities of color

Currently, I serve as the vice president of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA). Last year BCALA reached 50 years of service to the community in the form of librarianship. Due to COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantine, we were unable to celebrate this milestone fully. Thankfully, this year we will be able to celebrate, albeit virtually at the National Conference for Librarians of Color XI that runs from July 27 to Aug. 1. This will be a time for celebration and learning. Nigerian playwright, Nobel Prize recipient and author of the upcoming novel “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth,” Wole Soyinka will be speaking as well as famed authors Nikki Giovanni, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and Jason Reynolds. Librarians and educators are encouraged to attend, and continuing education credits will be provided. Registration discounts are available for BCALA members and current college students.