North Apollo, PA

Bank robbed in North Apollo

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A bank was robbed in North Apollo on Monday, and the suspect was arrested.

Bradley Mondi, 33, from Vandergrift, was charged with robbery and theft charges, after the incident at Apollo Trust bank, 2113 River Road North Apollo, around 2:25 p.m.

The Kiski Township Police Department said a suspect demanded and took money from the tellers and ran off along River Road towards North Vandergrift.

Mondi was arrested about a half mile away behind a business along River Road in Parks Township, after throwing away the money the the nearby woods. The money was recovered.

Mondi has been previously charged with robbery related offenses in the past.

