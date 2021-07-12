Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin announces gritty new murder mystery TV series

Cancel
GAME Of Thrones creator George RR Martin has lined up a new book adaptation for a murder mystery TV series.

The writer, 72, has joined forces with Captain America: The Winter Soldier's Robert Redford, 84, and Prison Break writer Graham Roland to produce the series for network AMC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wV2w_0aumIK0300
Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin will be working on new murder mystery TV series Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZqaC_0aumIK0300
Robert Redford will also star in the new drama Credit: Getty - Contributor

TheWrap reports the trio will be working on Tony Hillerman's novel Dark Winds, which is centered around the Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

Series one will be set in the 1970s which will see a double murder that will leave the protagonists no choice but to "challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts."

The character Leaphorn will be played by Westworld star Zahn McClarnon, while The Twilight Saga's Kiowa Gordon will play Chee.

The series, which will last six episodes, is set to hit screens next year and has been given the green light to film on Navajo Nation land.

George said in a statement: "Tony Hillerman was one of the greats, as every mystery reader knows.

"Down here in the Southwest, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are as iconic as Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Philip Marlowe, and Travis McGee."

He added: "When my friends Robert Redford and Chris Eyre asked me to help bring Leaphorn and Chee back to television, I could not agree fast enough...

"We are bringing in as many Navajo and other Native Americans as possible, as writers, directors, cast, and crew... Tony Hillerman wrote a lot of amazing books, and it is our dream to adapt as many of them as we can."

Last month George teased the House of the Dragon spin-off release date - and it's sooner than you think.

Fans of the American fantasy drama series were left over the moon when it was revealed they're were working on a prequel based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood when it ended in 2019.

GoT lovers will know that House of the Dragon is due to premiere in 2022, and now it's been teased that it will be on our screens quicker than we thought.

Speaking to television station WTTW Chicago at an awards ceremony, George RR Martin revealed: "It’ll probably be on next spring, I guess. But then I’m developing other shows for them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1kZP_0aumIK0300
Last month George teased the House of Dragon spin-off release date Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzhpv_0aumIK0300
The character Leaphorn will be played by Westworld star Zahn McClarnon Credit: Getty - Contributor

