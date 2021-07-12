Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, July 5-11

By Allison McCague
Amazin' Avenue
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually in weeks where the position player meter is ugly, the pitching meter swoops in to save the day. This week, the position player meter was not all that ugly, but the pitching meter is not saving the day. The Mets have relied on lights out pitching all season long, but this week, there were some poor performances to discuss. Sometimes, the Mets overcame them. But other times, they did not.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yennsy Díaz
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Nick Tropeano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cubs#Triple A#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

The Mets’ Options With Billy McKinney

With the impending return of J.D. Davis after the All-Star break, the Mets will have a roster crunch with someone needing to be the transactional casualty. Considering his recent diminishing playing time, there’s reason to believe Billy McKinney could be the man to go, but there are several reasons why he shouldn’t be.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets should trade for ex-MVP ASAP

The clock is ticking on the Mets. As the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaches, all eyes are on the NL East leaders. Will Sandy Alderson, under direction from aggressive, win-now owner Steve Cohen, go for broke and deal away the future for a chance to win a World Series now? Is the need for a starting pitcher more acute than the one for another bat? How will the market shake out?
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

Jul 18, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a...
MLBPosted by
New York Sports Nation

The Mets Need to Go for It

The New York Mets head into the All-Star break with a 47-40 record and with a 3.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. It’s the first time the Mets have led the division at the All-Star break since 2007. It has been a memorable season...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets at Pirates – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The second half begins as the first half ended: against the Pirates. The first half of the season was full of rain delays and injuries for the New York Mets. And somehow, they remain in first place in the National League East with the second half commencing. The Mets currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy