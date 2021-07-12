Cancel
Oregon State

Takari Hickle Commits To Oregon State

By Marcus Russell
buildingthedam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakari Hickle is a unique 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end. He announced his decision to attend Oregon State earlier today on Twitter. Takari Hickle has an impressive frame and measurable. And is considered an ideal pass rusher and is obviously a great athlete. The only issue is that he’s from a tiny town in Washington (Tenino) and his high school is a 1A school; which means there’s not a lot of competition (less than 400 students). The transition from 1A football to the Pac-12 will be massive, but Hickle has all the tools to be an elite pass rusher.

www.buildingthedam.com

