Takari Hickle Commits To Oregon State

When J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star recruit out of the state of Washington, announced Oregon as one of his final four schools, the Ducks were hopeful they could persuade him to make the short trip south to begin his college football career. However, Tuimoloau chose Ohio State instead. Oregon was, in truth, always a bit of a long shot but was considered to be his second choice. In recruiting, though, second choice is nothing more than first loser. And this latest recruiting disappointment reveals a larger deficiency of the Ducks in the past decade: Oregon’s inability to go into the state of Washington and land top talent.