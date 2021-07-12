Cancel
REDEFINING FAILURE

By Phyl Perry
Cover picture for the article“I hit big or I miss big. I like to live as big as I can” –Babe Ruth. F A I L U R E. Does just looking at the word, make you twitch or bring back shameful images of the past? Have you ever been so afraid to fail that you became paralyzed and didn’t act at all? From the time we’re young children, we are taught that we’re not supposed to fail a test or a class in school. We learn that failure is a bad thing to be avoided at all costs. If we’re not careful, we can grow up confusing what happened (we failed) with how we define ourselves (we’re a failure).

