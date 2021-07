Sick of clean eating, perfect gym outfits, and chiseled abs? A Swole Woman is here to help you be healthy, enjoy carbs, and get jacked. So after reading your column for years, haha, I finally started strength training with your Liftoff guide a few weeks ago, and I’m loving it! I’m not seeing tons of changes physically but I really see what you mean in terms of how I FEEL completely different. So that leaves me to wonder: How fast can I gain muscle? I think I would like to gain about five pounds, but I’m wondering if having a goal amount is even the best way of going about this. You also keep saying “lift heavy weights and keep going up in order to build muscle,” but how heavy? Up by how much? Up by how often? I’ve looked at a few different sources and they all seem to say different things. —In Need of Progress.