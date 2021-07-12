What Happens If You Miss Your Flight?
Passengers racing to the gate is a fairly common scenario at airports—not to mention the climax in many Hollywood movies. But what happens if you miss your flight in real life? Like so much else with travel, especially during an ongoing pandemic, it depends on several factors, including the reason (i.e., whether you slept in, the aircraft had a mechanical issue, or a weather-caused delay is to blame) and what kind of ticket you purchased.www.cntraveler.com
Comments / 0