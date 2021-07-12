‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Mike Lookinland Opened Up on the ‘Miracle’ That Child Cast ‘Made it Through’
The Brady Bunch star Mike Lookinland is amazed that any child could make it through the entertainment industry. In a 2019 interview with Deseret News, the former actor spoke about what it was like to work in Hollywood at such a young age. He joined the business at just seven years old. “Bobby Brady” grew up right before viewers’ eyes. He even became a teenager on the set of the popular sitcom.outsider.com
