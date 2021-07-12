Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cuyahoga FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CUYAHOGA COUNTY At 646 PM EDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Solon, Avon Lake, Warrensville Heights, Highland Hills, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River and Brook Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED