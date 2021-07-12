Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Raton Crews Airport, or 14 miles southwest of Raton, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raton and Raton Crews Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 430 and 450. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 328 and 344, and near Mile Marker 353.alerts.weather.gov
