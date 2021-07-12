Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris; Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MORRIS AND SUSSEX COUNTIES At 536 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dingmans Ferry to near Hamburg. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Montague, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Sussex, Branchville, Vernon Valley, Green Pond, Pellettown, Highland Lake, Hainesville, Crandon Lakes and Lake Mohawk. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

