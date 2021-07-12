Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hillsdale A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HILLSDALE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 535 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pioneer, or near Montpelier, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hillsdale, Montpelier, Hudson, West Unity, Pioneer, Holiday City, West Jefferson, Pittsford, Ransom, Waldron, Prattville, Alvordton, Bridgewater Center, Frontier, Lake Seneca, Shadyside, Betzer, Osseo and Kunkle. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 6 and 19. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form this afternoon. They usually develop beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your location, move indoors. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.