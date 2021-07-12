Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Meade A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...CENTRAL HARDIN AND SOUTHWESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES At 534 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Elizabethtown, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Radcliff, Vine Grove, Muldraugh, Eastview, Long View, Grahamton, Hansbrough, Addington Field Airport and Hughes Landing. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville.alerts.weather.gov
