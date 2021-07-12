Special Weather Statement issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Southwest San Juan Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTEZUMA AND SOUTHWESTERN LA PLATA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Mancos, or 29 miles west of Durango, moving south at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0