Special Weather Statement issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."