Pinchme: Free samples at noon on Tuesday, July 13

Request your free sample of Snuggle Lilies & Linen Scent Booster through Sampler (for select members). You will need to be patient to request this freebie, because it takes a few steps! You will be asked to sign-in to Ask Team Clean which is easy to do using your Facebook account. They will email you a verification link to confirm your account. Update your account with your mailing address. After you’ve updated your account, click here to request a free sample of Snuggle. You will be prompted to sign-in to your account. I had to connect my existing Sampler account with my new Ask Team Clean account. Then you’ll be asked several questions to see if you qualify for a freebie (I qualified) and you can submit your mailing address. Good luck!