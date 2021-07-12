Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Gun & Blade Show, Wake-Boards, Kyle Park & More This Week

By Chuck Baker
Posted by 
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love keeping you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley from week to week. Here's a look at what's happening this week... Cooper’s BBQ Live has brought you so many awesome shows during their 2021 series, and there are more to come. Get your tickets for Kyle Park, taking the stage on Fri, July 16th and Wynonna on Wed, July 21st. Keep up with their concert schedule and get your tickets at originalcoopersbbq.com. Listen to win a spot on our guest list as well.

975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
689
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Blade#Horse Races#Kyle Park More#Originalcoopersbbq Com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

The Best Burger in Texas is Just Down the Road

FoodandWine.com came out with their list of the best burgers in every state and their best burger in the state of Texas is not too far from San Angelo. The author of the list, David Landsel, says he has done extensive research on burgers over the years, and he considers the meat to be the most important part of a good burger.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Have You Heard of Swimply? San Angelo Hasn’t

It's being called the 'Airbnb for pools.' Swimply is a site for pool owners to make a little money on the side by renting out their pools. Swimply said its pool owners have made about 122,000 bookings since the start of 2020. Business began picking up before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it boomed during the health crisis as public pools closed and people sought to make extra cash or safely gather after months of lockdown.
Texas StatePosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Lyft to Test Ford Driverless Cars in Texas

Starting in 2022, if you find yourself in Austin, you will be able to hail a driverless Lyft Ford vehicle. The robotaxi vehicles are backed by Ford and Volkswagen’s autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI. For years, Ford promised that it would launch a full-scale autonomous vehicle business, including robotaxis and...
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo Smoothie King Opening Soon

Something caught my eye the other day as I was driving down Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo. It appears as if we are getting a new smoothie place here. The sign above in this post shows a banner for a new Smoothie King where the former Korona's Formal Wear used to be on Knickerbocker. Korona's closed their business last year and it looks like the Smoothie King will be the new occupant in the vacant building.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Wynonna, Wild West Fest, Golf Tourney & More

COOPER’S BBQ LIVE - WYNONNA WED, JULY 21ST. Cooper’s BBQ Live has brought you so many awesome shows during their 2021 series, and there are more to come. Get your tickets for Wynonna this Wed, July 21st. Keep up with their concert schedule and get your tickets at originalcoopersbbq.com. Listen to win a spot on our guest list as well.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Win Passes to See and Hang Out With Parker McCollum at Wild West Fest

Want FREE tickets to Wild West Fest? How about passes to hang out with Parker McCollum before he takes the River Stage at Wild West Fest on July 30th, 2021?. We've got FREE tickets and passes to hang with Parker, and we want to give them to you. Just fill out the form below to enter to win. We'll pick five winners at random on July 29th from the total entries we receive. Good luck!
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Wild West Fest Kick-Off Party, Concert & After-Party

Wild West Fest is bringing you the PARTY in three stages...a Kick-Off Party, the Wild West Fest Concert, and an After-Party!. The Pre-Party will be Thurs, July 29th, the day before the Wild West Fest Concert and will be held at Sports Next Level with plenty of fun, drink specials, tournaments, live music and NO COVER CHARGE!!
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is There Any Decent Pizza in This Town?

I guess I am spoiled when it comes to pizza. I was raised up north where there are Italian restaurants on just about every corner, but down here in Texas it is hard to find good pizza. And so far in my short time in San Angelo, I have not found any pizza worth writing home about to this point.
Texas StatePosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Bars, You Need a Texas History Lesson

From time to time, I like to imbibe on an alcoholic beverage or two. It's summer time, so cold beer is one of my favorite drinks of choice. When I find myself at a bar, I like to know the specials they have running. Often the fine establishments we have here in San Angelo will have different prices for "domestic" and "import" beers. As many of you know, the imports will have the higher prices. Why is that, btw? Are they passing on import tariffs to the customer? Maybe that is a blog for another time.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, who turned himself in to Lubbock police on Friday, July 9th, has now been charged with murder out of San Angelo. KAMC News reports that at 1:16 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, San Angelo police responded to the Inn of the Conchos, located in the 2000 block of North Bryant, in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 41-year-old Daniel Chandler, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy