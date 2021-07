Jeremy Clarkson has divulged his favourite moment from The Grand Tour, ahead of the premiere of the new series on 30 July.The Grand Tour: Lochdown follows presenting trio Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond up to the Scottish Highlands, as the pandemic meant they were unable to cause their usual chaos abroad.Asked by Radio Times what his favourite moment from the new series is, Clarkson replied: “Richard Hammond falling in the sea, while going upside down again.”Recalling the incident, Clarkson continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, Richard has gone all this way and he hasn’t gone upside down’ and then he...