Pharmaceuticals

The Crucial Impact of COVID Vaccines

mibluesperspectives.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. launched its COVID-19 vaccination quest on December 14, 2020, when a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York received the first COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials. Since then, it’s been a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible. Early on, each state...

Public Health
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
Public Health
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.
Public Health
Best Life

The One Thing Everyone Who Catches the Delta Variant Has in Common, CDC Says

The Delta variant has taken over the U.S. in the last few weeks, increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again. The fast-spreading variant is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just reversed mask recommendations for vaccinated people in areas where the virus is surging on July 27. Despite the new mask guidance and increased reports of breakthrough infections, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, maintains that the new strain is mainly affecting unvaccinated individuals. But whether vaccinated or not, the CDC has found some worrying similarities among people who get sick with the Delta variant.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

