The Florida National Organization for Women PAC has issued a dual-endorsement of Ken Welch and Darden Rice as the two compete for the St. Petersburg Mayor’s Office. The endorsement extends to both Democrats, who are continuing to go head-to-head in the race. While Welch is the race’s front-runner, Rice trails behind in third, according to the latest poll. Wedged between the two is Republican candidate and St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon.